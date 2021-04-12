Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $390.35 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

