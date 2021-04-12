High Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

