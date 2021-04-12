High Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 378,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 161,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.30 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

