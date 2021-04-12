HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 2,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $368,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $76,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

