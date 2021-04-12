HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,247.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,828.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

