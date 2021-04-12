HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 139.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

