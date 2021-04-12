HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.47. 93,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

