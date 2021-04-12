HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

