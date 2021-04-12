HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $415.06. 13,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.54 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.32.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

