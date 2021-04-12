HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.49. 14,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.