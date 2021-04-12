HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,928,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,139 shares of company stock worth $21,728,912. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

PGNY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,193. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

