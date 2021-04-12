HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

