HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.65. 60,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

