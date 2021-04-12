Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMLP. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $15.10 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

