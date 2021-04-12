Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

