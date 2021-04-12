Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Honeywell International traded as high as $228.68 and last traded at $228.64, with a volume of 18414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.98.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

