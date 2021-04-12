Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Stock analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

