Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 38.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 60.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,454. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NX opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.