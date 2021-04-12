Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

