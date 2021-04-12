Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

