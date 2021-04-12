Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.64 on Monday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

