Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $449,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 85,554 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.