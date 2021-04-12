Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 27,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

