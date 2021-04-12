Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

