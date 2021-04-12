Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $28.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

