I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 8.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.38. Approximately 7,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 353,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

