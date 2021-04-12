iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 494,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,300,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

