iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

iCAD stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iCAD by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

