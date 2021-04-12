ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.49. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 70,682 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
