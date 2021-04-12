ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.49. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 70,682 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,016 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 271,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

