ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 4,700 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.13, for a total transaction of $968,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,535,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.50. 95,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

