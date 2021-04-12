IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 186,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

