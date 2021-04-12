IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $951.50

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 951.50 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 951 ($12.42), with a volume of 39045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.39).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 817.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit