IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $951.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 951.50 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 951 ($12.42), with a volume of 39045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.39).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 817.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

