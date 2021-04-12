Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
