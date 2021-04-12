Independence (NYSE:IHC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IHC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Independence has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

