Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

