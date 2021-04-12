InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During InnovAge’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

