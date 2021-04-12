InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 5.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 248,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 201,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

IPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

