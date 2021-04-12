Insider Buying: Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$49,300.00 ($35,214.29).

Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Keith John purchased 280,994 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

