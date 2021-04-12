Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.51) per share, for a total transaction of £136.28 ($178.05).

SXS stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,329 ($43.49). The stock had a trading volume of 159,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,887.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.36. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s payout ratio is -4.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,858.75 ($37.35).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.