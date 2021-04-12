Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Sells $221,991,347.20 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.