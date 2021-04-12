Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $282,171.53 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.29 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

