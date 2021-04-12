Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $282,171.53 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.29 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
