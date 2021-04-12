Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Sells 3,623 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $123,254.46. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. 13,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVA. Stephens lowered shares of Enova International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

