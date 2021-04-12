Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $259.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

