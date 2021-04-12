Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $158.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.08.

NYSE:IBP opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

