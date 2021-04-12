Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

