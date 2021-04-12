Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.04. 79,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $268.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

