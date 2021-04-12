Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. 372,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,534,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

