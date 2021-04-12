International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $18.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

