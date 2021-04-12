Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $776.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.