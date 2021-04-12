Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $145.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

